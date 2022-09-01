The new SIH Outpatient Rehabilitation clinic brings needed services to Herrin

HERRIN — Ryan and Natalie Thompson of Herrin know how important pediatric clinics can be. Their four-year-old son Maverick is a patient at the new SIH Outpatient Rehabilitation.

Maverick has cerebral palsy. In his case, the disease has affected his left side and balance. He has left-sided hemiplegia, which means his right side is dominant and his left side is weak.

Maverick and his therapist Liz Haas demonstrated his therapy on Wednesday before the ribbon cutting on Thursday for the new rehabilitation facility.

Maverick said his favorite part of therapy is cooking. Maverick said his favorite things to cook are eggs and “pasgetti.”

Maverick and a therapist Robyn Adams “cook” at a play stove in the pediatric therapy room at the new SIH Rehabilitation in Herrin. Adams puts eggs on the floor one-by-one and Maverick squatted down, picked them up and put them in a plastic egg carton. The activity helps with balance and other muscle skills.

Sometimes Adams asks Maverick to reach for the eggs with his left arm.

Much of his therapy involves Maverick using his weak left side. He uses a life-sized Connect 4 replica made by Eagle Scout Riley Baird of Carbondale. Maverick has to step up a makeshift ladder to place the discs in the game. Therapist Liz Haas asked him to take his first step up with his left leg and use his left arm to drop the discs.

Haas said for pediatric therapy to be successful, the patient has to have fun. Much of Maverick’s therapy looks a lot like play. They build therapy off his interests, which include sports and games, to strengthen his left side.

“Maverick is 4. He likes football, baseball and basketball. He is easy to keep focused,” Haas said.

She explained that younger children have shorter attention spans, so their therapy requires more activities. Besides cooking and Connect 4, Maverick races scooters, shoots basketballs, plays catch while balancing on a swinging platform, walks down a soft beam that looks like a crayon and swings a baseball bat.

Angela Tanner, a physical therapy assistant, said therapy for children involves meeting developmental milestones. For example, infants have to learn to roll, crawl, sit and stand. The milestones differ for each age.

"With kids, you have to make therapy fun with a lot of playtime,” Tanner said, adding that they incorporate different positions like standing, squatting and kneeling. “They don’t realize how hard they are working.”

Maverick is just one patient who gets therapy at SIH Outpatient Rehabilitation in Herrin. The new center combines the expertise of the rehab teams from SIH Herrin Hospital and the Logan Park medical complex into one location with easier access on Illinois 148, near the intersection of Illinois 13.

The $1.8 million project renovated a former furniture warehouse and vastly expanded space for physical, occupational, speech, industrial, sports and pediatric rehabilitation. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin spearheaded efforts to secure $1 million in Congressionally Directed Spending for the construction.

The facility increased the space of rehabilitation from about 7,000 square feet to 13,600 square feet. The facility has a separate pediatric therapy room, so children are no longer mixed with adult patients during their therapy. It gives the children room to run and play for therapy.

“The new facility has given us so much more space,” Haas said.

Durbin visited the facility for the ribbon cutting. He said it has been a long time since he was in Southern Illinois. He said the federal funding for this project was made possible through funds being earmarked. A tiny percent of every appropriations bill can be earmarked for projects like SIH Outpatient Rehabilitation.

“I’m impressed by the quality of the medical professionals and the quality of the rehab here. Sometimes you need care so you can get better,” Durbin said.

Rodney Smith, vice president and administrator of SIH Herrin Hospital, said the project began a couple years ago with a request from the community.

“It truly is a community project and community event (to open rehab). We truly exist to serve the community,” Smith said.