Tips to avoid holiday stress

The Amen Clinics, which has locations in several major metropolitan areas, offers 11 tips to avoid a toxic or stressful holiday season. They include:
- Think boundaries, not walls – You can still make people feel valued even when you say no to requests. Be selective in what you agree to do.
- Meditate – Practice mindfulness and focus.
- Exercise – Physical activity releases endorphins and can lead to a decrease in depression and anxiety.
- Cultivate compassion – Even with stressful people, focus on the whole person, not just problematic behaviors.
- Go outdoors – Just a few minutes outside (weather permitting) can improve well-being.
- Be perfectly imperfect – Let the small stuff go and avoid perfectionism.
- Avoid alcohol – even moderate amounts of alcohol can impact thinking and interpersonal interactions.
- Stick to talking about the weather or sports – In other words, avoid controversial topics that may cause division.
- Get creative with gifts – Be crafty, give experiences or heartfelt gifts. Think quality over quantity.
- Seek solitude – Find ways to connect with yourself, try to avoid becoming overwhelmed and overstimulated.
- Breathe – Taking time to calm your breathing, body and mind can lead to a better mood and move you from stressed to relaxed.
