 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tips to avoid holiday stress

  • 0

The Amen Clinics, which has locations in several major metropolitan areas, offers 11 tips to avoid a toxic or stressful holiday season. They include:

  1. Think boundaries, not walls – You can still make people feel valued even when you say no to requests. Be selective in what you agree to do.
  2. Meditate – Practice mindfulness and focus.
  3. Exercise – Physical activity releases endorphins and can lead to a decrease in depression and anxiety.
  4. Cultivate compassion – Even with stressful people, focus on the whole person, not just problematic behaviors.
  5. Go outdoors – Just a few minutes outside (weather permitting) can improve well-being.
  6. Be perfectly imperfect – Let the small stuff go and avoid perfectionism.
  7. Avoid alcohol – even moderate amounts of alcohol can impact thinking and interpersonal interactions.
  8. Stick to talking about the weather or sports – In other words, avoid controversial topics that may cause division.
  9. Get creative with gifts – Be crafty, give experiences or heartfelt gifts. Think quality over quantity.
  10. Seek solitude – Find ways to connect with yourself, try to avoid becoming overwhelmed and overstimulated.
  11. Breathe – Taking time to calm your breathing, body and mind can lead to a better mood and move you from stressed to relaxed.

les.odell@thesouthern.com

(618) 351-5036

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s InSight just detected the strongest earthquake on Mars ever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News