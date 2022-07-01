Trigger laws could have an impact on Illinois

When the Supreme Court of the United States overturned its Roe v. Wade decision last week, some states had trigger laws that banned abortion or will in the near future. Others fell back on old law to ban abortion that pre-dated the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

As of Friday, the Guttmacher Institute said Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee had laws on the books ban abortion. Kentucky has a law to strictly limit abortion, but it was temporarily enjoined by the court. Michigan has a pre-Roe v. Wade law that has been temporarily enjoined by the court. Wisconsin will revert back to a law that bans abortion from 1849.

Illinois Department of Public Health showed 9,686 abortion were done on women who did not live in Illinois. That includes 74 from Arkansas, 1879 from Indiana, 71 from Iowa, 142 from Kentucky, 56 from Michigan, 6578 from Missouri, 109 from Tennessee, and 533 from Wisconsin.

Six of those eight states already have laws that could ban or strictly limit abortion. What does that mean for abortion providers in Illinois?

Providers can expect the number of women from other states seeking abortion in Illinois to rise. In fact, the number have already increased. In 2015, Illinois provider performed 3,210 abortion on women living out of state. That number jumped to nearly 10,000 in 2020.

Supporters of anti-abortion laws want to reduce the number of women who seek the procedure and discourage them from going to other states. At least 276,000 women terminated their pregnancies outside their home state between 2012 and 2017, according to a 2019 Associated Press analysis of data collected from state reports and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is particularly true in pockets of the Midwest, South and Mountain West, where the number of women terminating a pregnancy in another state has increased because of a lack of nearby clinics or a desire to travel to a state with less restrictive abortion laws.

When Texas enacted a ban that prohibited the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy, the Oklahoma State Department of Health began reporting a dramatic increase in women crossing the border to get an abortion. Before the Texas ban took effect last year, about 40 women from Texas had abortions performed in Oklahoma each month. That number jumped to 222 Texas women in September and 243 in October, the agency reported.

Oklahoma has since banned abortion at conception which effectively ended availability of the procedure before the Supreme Court justices overturned Roe.

The influx of out-of-state women seeking abortion is concerning for Southern Illinois because of this part of the state lies close to states with recently-enacted abortion bans and limits.

Choices Memphis Center for Reproductive Health is scheduled to open in August in Carbondale.

“We’re working hard to make sure that the new CHOICES clinic in Carbondale will be open in August of this year,” a press release sent by Holly Calvasina, development director of Choices, read.

It also said they are more committed than ever to the work we do in their Memphis clinic.

The location of the Choices Carbondale clinic has not been announced.

Jennifer Pepper, CEOI of Choices, told The Southern in May that Carbondale was chosen as its location because it is only a three-hour drive from both Memphis and Nashville. The clinic will only offer hormone replacement therapy and medication abortions in its beginning, with plans to be running at full-capacity with all of services being offered in five years.

