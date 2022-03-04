Where do I need a mask in Southern Illinois?

On Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate was lifted for most locations.

That means Illinoisans can shop, eat at a restaurant or work in offices without wearing a mask — or does it?

According to a press release about lifting the mandate, masks are still required in some places, including: places where masks are federally mandated, such as public transportation and in high-risk settings like healthcare facilities and congregate care; and in daycare settings. The state also intends to continue masking requirements in preschool through high school, subject to pending litigation.

Businesses can require mitigation stricter than the state, which could include masks.

Carbondale had a mask requirement that expired with the state’s lifting of mandates. Schnuck’s issued a press release Monday saying seven of its locations, including the Carbondale store, are still requiring masks, so it's a little confusing.

Business leaders have looked to the Centers for Disease Control county map for guidance.

The map assesses community COVID-19 levels by county and color-codes the county based on risk for the virus. Green counties have low risk. Yellow indicates medium risks. Orange is high risk.

They use three metrics to make the determination, looking at the previous seven days. Those metrics are: the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people; the percentage of staffed, in-hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients; and the number of new cases of the virus per 100,000 people.

The CDC recommends that people with high risk for severe illness talk to the medical providers about their need to wear a mask in yellow counties. They recommend everyone in orange counties wear masks and take precautions. They have no mitigation recommendations for the green level.

Their website, cdc.gov, says people may choose to wear a mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

On Thursday, Southern Illinois counties were rated as follows in the CDC county map.

Green: Alexander, Hamilton, Jefferson, Pulaski, Randolph, Union, Washington and White counties.

Yellow: Franklin, Hardin, Jackson, Massac, Pope and Williamson counties.

Orange: Gallatin, Johnson, Perry and Saline counties.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March 2020, the public had to follow mitigations based on many calculations of the CDC, Illinois Department of Public Health, and governing bodies.

Bart Hagston, administrator for Jackson County Public Health said as layers of COVID policies get pushed back, it creates some confusion.

"We’re all going to be left to practice our own personal measures,” Hagston said, adding that some people were very happy to see the mask mandate lifted while others were still wearing masks.

Knowing the community levels can help everyone determine what mitigations are needed. Hagston said everyone should be prepared to scale up and down their personal mitigation as the levels of the virus go up and down.

Jackson County Health Department’s website, jchdonline.org, has a button that connects to the CDC community map for COVID risk to make it easy for residents to find.

In addition to lower risk in some counties, most Southern Illinois counties continue to see declining numbers of new COVID-19 cases. Only Pulaski County saw a rise in new cases to 11 for the past week.

Other counties had declining numbers: Franklin, 42; Hamilton, 10; Jackson, 81; Jefferson, 49; Johnson, 38; Massac, 24; Perry, 53; Pulaski, 11; Randolph, 34; Saline, 62; Union, 26; Washington, 13; White, 15; and Williamson, 111.

Alexander, Hardin and Pope counties had too few new COVID cases for IDPH to list.

The only county that saw a rise was Pulaski.

