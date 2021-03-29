Healthy adults 18 or older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine at Southern Seven Health Department

Amid growing concerns about a resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the U.S., the Southern Seven Health Department announced Monday that effective immediately, they will open up COVID-19 vaccinations to any adult 18-years old and up.
"Opening up vaccinations to the general public comes at a time when COVID-19 vaccine supplies are strong, waitlists for individuals in priority groups in the S7 region have been exhausted, and worrisome signs of increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations begins to spread," S7HD officials said in a news release.
“There are other, more populated areas of the state that are still working to vaccinate folks in priority groups 1A, 1B, and 1B+,” Nathan Ryder, outreach coordinator for S7HD's contact tracing team, said. “Thanks to a steady increase in vaccine supplies in our seven county region lately and the help from our National Guard team members, we’ve been able to get everyone on our waitlists vaccinated. We have plenty of vaccine available to start providing those shots to any adult who would like to get one.”
Teens who are 16-17 years old are also eligible to receive a vaccine but currently only the Pfizer vaccine is licensed to be administered for that age group.
Because of the extreme cold storage requirements and the relatively short shelf-life, S7HD currently does not offer the Pfizer vaccine at any of its mass vaccination clinics.
However, S7HD has started a waitlist for parents with teens 16-17 years old to gauge when and where they should host a clinic for that younger age group.
Parents or guardians can add their teen to that waitlist by calling the Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 and select option #5.
Starting last week, S7HD also started accepting walk-ins at their COVID-19 vaccine clinics spread throughout the S7 region. The walk-in vaccinations will be limited to the first 100 people based on available vaccine supplies for that day.
Walk-ins will be accepted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at S7’s mass vaccination sites. Individuals can still schedule themselves a guaranteed vaccine dose by booking an appointment online or by calling the Illinois Vaccine Appointment Call Center.
“We are beginning to see worrisome trends of COVID-19 case numbers on the rise in other areas of Illinois and in neighboring states,” Ryder said. “Even more troubling is that IDPH is beginning to see the more contagious B117 variant spreading throughout the state. Now is the time for us to get as many people vaccinated for COVID-19 as physically possible. Just two weeks after your first vaccination you can have a great amount of immunity built up to help you fight a COVID-19 infection.”
To guarantee a vaccine dose on a given day, people can schedule themselves for a vaccine appointment using the Illinois Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registration system online at: https://covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov
Vaccines will be provided only to Illinois residents and/or individuals with proof of employment in Illinois. At the current time, S7HD will only be vaccinating adults 18 years old and up.
Currently S7HD is operating at least two mass vaccination locations in the region each day, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no charge for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from S7HD. S7HD covers Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, and Union counties.
IDPH has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Call Center open seven days a week from 6am to midnight at (833) 621-1284.
SIH Healthcare has also established a regional call center to assist individuals who may have difficulty scheduling themselves online for a COVID-19 vaccine. Their call center may be reached by dialing (866) 744-2468, Monday thru Friday, from 8am to 4:30pm.
For questions regarding COVID-19 or locations of COVID-19 vaccine clinics, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit them on Facebook and online at www.southern7.org