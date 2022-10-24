Herrin club working with Cuggiono, Italy to arrange visits

HERRIN — The Herrin High School French Travel Club is working on a plan to allow for group visits with its sister city in Italy - Cuggiono.

"I've been lucky enough to visit Cuggiono several times since 2003," said Herrin foreign languages instructor Michaelann Stanley. "Each time we have gone, we have taken a group of adults and students to exchange ideas and learn from our Italian friends and family. We always come home thinking....'What can we do together to mutually benefit each town?'"

Stanley said the club met with Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini and the Sister City Herrin/Cuggiono Committee, but nothing has been worked out to date.

"We have not successfully found a product or economic exchange that we could each benefit from," she said. "But, this year, after returning home from an all-too-short visit to Cuggiono, we had the realization that our people are our greatest asset. We love to visit them in their hometown and they love to visit us in our hometown and we all benefit from knowing each other."

Stanley said she is seeking feedback from the Herrin community to see who might be interested in participating in a trip to Italy one year and host a visitor or visitors the next.

"All you would need to do is provide your own plane ticket and then the host would provide the food, accommodations and entertainment for the amount of time agreed upon," Stanley said. "We can create a database of who has what accommodations, along with personal interests, and try to match them with a counterpart. Of course, we would make sure everyone is well taken care of in both locations. We would later work out the details on how the exchange would be done."

Stanley said the hope is that Herrin families would host first.

"I did an exchange like this when I was a teenager and it was wonderful," Stanley said. "We really got to see life in each other's home. We would really get to learn about the culture, language and food of our sister city and vice versa."

Stanley added that most Italian families are able to communicate in English. It would still be beneficial, she said, to learn some basic Italian before going. If you are interested in this exchange program, please email me your ideas and desire to participate and I will email you the form to become a becoming a host family or exchange family.

For information on how to become a participant, Stanley can be reached at 618-889-2768.