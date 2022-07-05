Herrin contingent visits four European countries

HERRIN — A group of 26 Herrin residents that included a handful of high school students and instructors recently returned home from a 12-day, four-country tour of Europe.

Organized by Herrin High School foreign languages instructor Michaelann Stanley, the group departed June 16 and returned home on June 28. Those countries visited were: Italy, Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

"This trip was originally planned for 2020, and we had been preparing for it at least two years before that," Stanley said. "We paid for the trip in March of 2020 and then COVID-19 shut everything down, so, some of the kids who were students of mine at the time are now in college that made the trip with us."

The first leg of the journey began in Venice, Italy, which featured the much anticipated gondola rides and a trip to the beach. The group also walked the streets and canals of the city and observed a glass-blowing demonstration that included Muran glass. Muran is a little island off Venice.

Austria was the second country the group visited, beginning with a trip to Salzburg, the home of legendary musical composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The next stop was Austria's Lake District, which features Salzburg's salt mines spread out in a network of underground mines and tunnels where the search for white gold was once the attraction. The salt mines are now popular tourist attractions.

There was also a trip to Hellbrunn Palace when visiting Salzburg. The palace was built for pleasure much like a spa with a waterworks network. Guests are often sprayed with water unexpectedly from trick fountains much to the amusement of those passing through.

From Austria, it was on to neighboring Germany and Garmisch-Partenkirchen - a holiday spot for skiing, snowboarding and hiking. It was the site of the 1936 Winter Olympics, the first to feature Alpine skiing.

"We did a lot of shopping there and stayed at a Bavarian hotel," Stanley said. "There was a pond lined with rocks that was spring-fed and some of the kids swam there. We also toured Neuschwanstein Castle, which was up high on a hill. The interior was made of Bavarian wood. It was pretty amazing."

The final leg of the trip was a stop in Lucerne, Switzerland.

"We got a chance to visit Mount Pilatus (overlooks the city in the central part of the country). We took a cruise around the lake and walked some of the paths at the base of the mountain. It was stunningly beautiful," Stanley said.

Stanley, who was accompanied by her daughters, Megan and Madeline, said the group was fortunate to stay at a four-star hotel in Geneva on the French-speaking part of the city.

"We got the royal treatment for the evening," she said. "We were greeted with drinks and snacks.. And there was a spa."

There was also chocolate nearby at Du Rhone Chocolatier, chocolate made in the purest Swiss tradition.

"Geneva was great. The music, the food, everything," Stanley said.

From there, it was on to Milan, Italy, where the group experienced the Million Dollar Walk as Milan is often referenced as one of the world's fashion leaders.

"We visited the Cathedral of Milan and then moved on to Cuggiono, Italy, the sister city to Herrin," Stanley said. "In Cuggiono, we met with the mayor's assistant and we got a tour of the palace grounds. We gave them books as gifts and received books from them as gifts. We also delivered a letter from our mayor, Steve Frattini, and we talked about cultural and economic exchange."

Stanley said what the Herrin group mostly wanted when visiting in Cuggiono was to get to know the people better.

"We wanted to learn their language better and they learn from us, as well. We had some discussions about providing host families for a small group of residents from their town to visit Herrin - adults and possibly children - and then we would do the same, sending residents from our community to live in Cuggiono for a period of time. I think it's something that can definitely be worked out."

Stanley said that because she has made several visits to Europe what gives her the most pleasure is watching the reactions of others experiencing Europe for the first time.

"That's the best," she said.

Halle Rieger will be a junior this fall at HHS. She was one of four high school students who made trek overseas.

"Going to Europe was super cool," Rieger said. "It was very eventful - from the gondola rides and museum visits to the restaurants, hotels, and trips to the Alps. Our tour guide (Annemieke Lippes) made a big difference. She showed us so much during our 12 days there."

Rieger said most of the food was very good, especially a chicken with mushrooms dish she tried in Italy.

"When we went into the Alps, I didn't know how to dress. It was real warm down low, but got pretty cold the higher we went. I tried to stay in touch with my family and friends as much as possible, but WIFI was always a little sketchy. All in all, I made it work."

Rieger said her brother, Xavier, also made the trip.

"He had Mrs. Stanley for French class and I had her for Advisory. I was really excited when she said I could tag along. I'm definitely planning on taking her French I class this fall."

Lori Mohr said she enjoyed virtually everything about the European trip.

"The gondola rides were amazing and so was the boat ride through the Swiss Alps," she said. "What made this trip more special than the one I took in 1999 when I taught at Johnston City was that I took this one with my kids (recent graduates Julia and Nick). We really liked the food. I know Nick liked the schnitzel and I liked the cheese fondue. So many different cultures. So many different foods and things to see and do."

Mohr, who is a Special Education at Herrin High, said her friendship with Stanley has opened up new learning opportunities for her.

"I think Michaelann is talking about going to Canada in a couple of years, and I told her that she could put us down. We'll definitely go. Everyone should visit a foreign country if possible. It's just a great experience - so educational."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0