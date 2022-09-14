Herrin native to serve as Deputy Director of the FDA Europe Office

HERRIN — Saying that she loves helping others through her work, former Herrin resident Shannon (Murphy) Thor was assigned last month to Brussels, Belgium by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to serve as the Deputy Director of the FDA Europe Office, within the U.S. Mission to the European Union (E.U.).

Thor brings with her to Belgium 16 years of experience as a pharmacist and public health leader with more than eight years in senior policy advisor roles at the FDA.

"The mission of the Europe Office is to strengthen the safety, quality, and effectiveness of medical products and food produced in Europe for export to the United States,” Thor said. “As a pharmacist, the safety and quality of medications has always been important to me, and my work thus far at FDA has involved fostering collaboration with the FDA’s regulatory counterparts in Europe to support global public health. I’m thrilled to expand on this work with my new assignment in Brussels.”

(Murphy) Thor is the daughter of local retired judge, the Honorable Paul S. Murphy, and retired Herrin High School teacher, Susan (Jones) Murphy. She is married to Eric Thor of Michigan, who will work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District during their three-year assignment in Belgium. The couple share two daughters, Violet (11) and Marlowe (8). "We look at this move as an adventure for the kids, as well as for us," Thor said. "We told the girls about the move during a big waffles breakfast at home in Alexandria, Virginia, which is where we have lived the last 11 years," Thor said. "We told them that where we're going it is normal to have waffles every day."

After graduating Herrin High School with honors, Thor earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from The University of Illinois at Chicago. She was then commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy, where she went on to supervise pharmacy operations and direct medication safety programs at military medical facilities around the globe. In 2014, she left the Navy and joined the FDA, where she quickly was back in uniform when she accepted a commission in the U.S. Public Health Service. In her capacity as a pharmacist, Lieutenant Commander Thor has deployed with various government agencies in support of public health emergencies, most notably on vaccination missions to support the COVID-19 pandemic response.

"I am someone who likes to follow my passions and improving public health is a passion for me. If I can be influential and helpful through the work that I do, I feel that I have been successful. I guess you could say I am driven by service."

Thor said her parents' commitment to service and their world travels have certainly influenced her.

"My parents both studied French in college and met in Switzerland while they were studying abroad. They know firsthand how enriching it can be to experience different cultures, and when they settled in Herrin they helped create those opportunities for others. Growing up I remember the high school French Club coming over to our house and making hundreds of crepes every year, my mom taking students on trips to Europe in the summers, and we even hosted a Brazilian foreign exchange student for a year. My parents are a great example of how to live a full life, to serve your community, and to help others.”

Thor said her educators and coaches at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School and Herrin High School laid the groundwork for her success. "I valued that community feeling that I experienced growing up in Herrin - a community that has also embraced its Italian heritage. And I look for that same community connection wherever I go," Thor said.