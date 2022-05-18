HerrinFesta showcases new look in '22; Bondiolis, Murphy, Bracy Insurance recognized

HERRIN - HerrinFesta Italiana officials have reinvented themselves when it comes to the makeup of this year's extravaganza.

Concerts will only be offered three of the five days of the fair — Friday, May 27, Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29. There will be no outdoor stage, but rather all performances will be inside the Farmers State Bank Free Entertainment Tent on the north side of the civic center.

There will be no charge for fairgoers to attend the concerts.

“We’ve booked some of the very best entertainment in the Midwest, all Illinois natives," said Festa Vice President Joey Helleny.

The main performers include: Hairbangers Ball, Jungle Dogs, John Spicer featuring Blacktop Boulevard, Lewis Creek, and Drew Baldridge.

Adult beverage sales will begin at 6 p.m. each of the three nights with the entertainment to get underway later in the evening.

Another change is that with no stage, the McDonald's Midway carnival has been expanded.

The carnival opens at 3 p.m. for four of the five days of the fair — Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday. It opens on Saturday at noon or right after the parade. There will be new rides and games offered this year.

Pepsi Mid-America will be hosting a first-ever Seven-Up Day at the fair on Saturday, May 28. There will be free samples offered up and prize giveaways for those who purchase the drink.

Louie's P&R Market will serve as the official souvenir shop of the Festa with apparel and gifts for sale throughout the month of May.

Public relations director Nina Helleny said carnival armbands may be purchased in advance of the Festa and are available at herrinfesta.com. She said that there are still a few openings available to compete in bocce tournaments on Saturday and Sunday. Interested teams can register online.

Nina Helleny said that the Festa parade this year has been designated the Illinois Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) 702 Grand Parade following 30 years of fair sponsorship.

Not to be overlooked are this year's Festa honorees. They include: IBEW Grand Parade Marshals Peter and Mary Bondioli; Lifetime Achievement Award winner Mike Murphy; and Corporate Honoree Bracy Insurance with Deborrah Bracy and Evan Collier.

They will be recognized at the Mayor's HerrinFesta Honoree Banquet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at the Herrin Elks Lodge. They will lead the parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28 in downtown Herrin - one of the largest parades in the region.

A variety of events will run through the festival, including the Little Miss and Mr. HerrinFesta and Baby Contest, Pre-Teen and Teen Pageant, Miss HerrinFesta Scholarship Pageant, bocce and golf tournaments, poster contest, special Italian Mass, road races, JALC Festa Triathlon, and car show at Herrin City Park.

"We're really excited about this year's Festa," Nina Helleny added. "We saw last year how much everyone enjoyed themselves. We wanted to increase our musical selections and rearrange the grounds to make everything more convenient for families."

Festa President Cris Trapani said HerrinFesta Italiana is still trying to work through issues created by the pandemic.

"Festa has been kind of hard to plan for the past couple of years (because it was canceled altogether in 2020 before returning as a more family-fun version last year). Hopefully, we're coming out of it."

People's National Bank is the title sponsor for this year's Festa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0