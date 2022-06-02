Ice skating rink planned for Marion's Tower Square as downtown gets a makeover

MARION — In an effort to create a more inviting environment, the city of Marion is taking steps to spruce up Tower Square and make it a showcase for the region.

Work will soon begin on the center part of the square near the clock tower. There will be a basic redesign of the available land with water fountains to be installed on both the east and west sides of the square. The idea is to make the Tower Square grounds a more attractive gathering place for residents and non-residents.

Mayor Mike Absher said a temporary fence has been placed around the area that will be renovated. He said construction should begin maybe by as early as next week. The project will run the better part of four months and will be paid for by public funds ($1.5 million).

"There hasn't been any work done on Tower Square since 1972," Absher said. "So, it was time. What we create, we hope, will last at least another 50 years, if not more."

The mayor said LED lighting will be added to the two shooting fountains, which should make for a wonderful backdrop for parties, or other celebrations. There will also be speakers placed on the square grounds, which will allow for music to be played, creating an even more festive occasion.

And the fountains are simply the first phase of the downtown development project.

Absher said the city has secured two state grants - one through ITEP (Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program) that totals $2 million to address street and sidewalk improvement, as well as the general landscaping on Tower Square.

"We're going to change the entire look of Tower Square," the mayor said. "We not only want to make it more attractive for those who live here and visit here, but we want to make the area safer. The idea is to slow traffic down."

One of the biggest changes will be the addition of an ice skating rink on the north side of the square.

"And we're talking real ice," Absher said.

That project is slated to get underway in the summer or fall of 2023.

