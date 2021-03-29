Jackson County, S7 health departments expand vaccine eligibility amid COVID-19 case surge

S7HD has started a waitlist for parents with teens 16-17 years old to gauge when and where they should host a clinic for that younger age group.

Parents or guardians can add their teen to that waitlist by calling the Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 and select option #5.

Starting last week, S7HD also started accepting walk-ins at their COVID-19 vaccine clinics spread throughout the S7 region. The walk-in vaccinations will be limited to the first 100 people based on available vaccine supplies for that day.

Walk-ins will be accepted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at S7’s mass vaccination sites. Individuals can still schedule themselves a guaranteed vaccine dose by booking an appointment online or by calling the Illinois Vaccine Appointment Call Center.

“We are beginning to see worrisome trends of COVID-19 case numbers on the rise in other areas of Illinois and in neighboring states,” Ryder said. “Even more troubling is that IDPH is beginning to see the more contagious B117 variant spreading throughout the state. Now is the time for us to get as many people vaccinated for COVID-19 as physically possible. Just two weeks after your first vaccination you can have a great amount of immunity built up to help you fight a COVID-19 infection.”