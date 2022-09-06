Keith Darter, a community man of many hats, makes time to help those in need

CARBONDALE – “I hand them food, because I know I am giving them the bare necessities of life that they need.”

Keith Darter loves Primo's Pizza and enjoys being able to give it away for a better cause.

“I go to Primo's to eat, and see how they are doing. I see when they throw out food, it could go to a better cause,” Darter said. “I get what I can when they have it, and go to different locations and hand out food to people who are in need, including the Warming Center.”

Darter said he sees a lot of people in need often but feels he is giving them the necessities to live and maintain.

“I see a lot of people out there who just need, a lot of people out here that are panhandling … I would rather hand them food than give them money,” Darter said. “I will go out and buy them Gatorade out of my own pocket.”

According to Lance Gates, the shift manager at Primo's Pizza and Beau Newby, one of the drivers, Darter has been collecting the left-over pizza and giving it to the Warming Center and community for over nine months now.

“He was curious about the leftovers asking, ‘what do you guys do with them?’ and volunteered to take the pizza,” Newby said. “He is the first person we’ve seen do that.”

Both Gates and Newby agreed Darter is an exceptional man, he visits the restaurant every day. He makes sure he knows and greets everyone and takes food out a few times a week.

“He makes sure he speaks, he gets personal,” Gates said. “He is very helpful, he has a servant's heart and is very energetic. Anything hard, dirty, big or small he helps,” Newby said.

Keith Darter currently works full-time on the maintenance team at Schilling Properties here in Carbondale. In his spare time, he picks up shifts at Crystal’s Catering in Herrin.

Chad Poole, the property manager at Schilling Properties, said he and Darter have spent almost two years working with each other and he has fixed every problem thrown at him.

“He fixed things that weren’t even reported, people stop him outside and he doesn’t even complain just goes and fixes it,” Poole said.

Darter does a good chunk of the maintenance work at Schilling Properties; he is a familiar and friendly face in the area.

“Keith takes care of 50% of the problems here, he does a lot and I have never seen him grouchy,” Poole said.

Poole said if Darter ever decided to leave he would hate to lose him but will always have his back.

“He makes things a lot easier around here,” Poole said.

Darter enjoys his time at Schilling, he has always done some type of maintenance work wherever he has been. Even when he helps Crystal Lukens, owner of Crystals Catering.

“He always asks me if I need any maintenance work done and always volunteers to get it done,” Lukens said. “Keith takes care of customers and keeps them smiling … he notices when people need help without asking. He helps customers carry their plates all the time and pick ups where they fall.”

Lukens has a lot of part-time workers come from Giant City Park and help out when they’re closed. She said Darter’s wife, Jennifer, told her Darter was interested in putting in some time at Crystal’s Catering.

Lukens said Darter works at least a couple times a month, helping out, making as many as three-to-five visits a week sometimes.

“He’s a hard worker and he’s pleasant. He doesn’t mind the chaos here. We always have fun when we work,” Lukens said. “We work hard and it's relaxing for me to have the help to run my businesses how it needs to be run.”

Darter is ecstatic every chance he gets to help Lukens out with catering orders, he gets a chance to work more interactively with people.

“I love it. I love it. It gives me an opportunity to, you know, meet people,” Darter said. “I love to interact with people and talk to people. I love working for Crystal. I get a lot of hands on so that right there alone means a lot to me.”

Darter has only been in Carbondale for about a year and a half now. Fresh out of high school at the age of 17, Darter enlisted in the Marine Corps May 24th, 1999 and got out in June 2007.

Darter was stationed in San Diego, California. He was able to travel often and visit places all around the world during his time.

“I served overseas. I went to Japan, I deployed and went to Singapore, then Malaysia, Hong Kong and more places,” Darter said.

After leaving the Marine Corps, he was an ironworker at Fricke Management and Contracting in Murphysboro from 2007 to 2017.

Born and raised in Herrin, Darter grew up surrounded by nature and outdoors activities. Passing on those same traditions with his family now, he enjoys a good day at the lake and fishing with his family.

“I spend a lot of time fishing with my kids, my family,” he said. “Me and my son hunt a lot. We go out to Giant City, go on trails. Anything outdoors in nature, I love.”