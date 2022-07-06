Kids benefit from summer programs at Boyton Street Community Center in Marion

MARION - Stephanie Willis's eyes light up and she can't help but smile when she thinks of all the good that has been done for children in her time as executive director for the Boyton Street Community Center in Marion.

"Interacting with these children. That's the best part of my job," she said.

Despite sometimes lacking in funding and volunteer workers...Willis presses onward.

"Mayor (Bob) Butler gave me the key to this building 35 years ago in 1987 and I've been here ever since," Willis said. "I think we've done a lot of good here over the years."

Few would disagree.

Hundreds of impoverished children over that time period have been able to call Boyton Street their home away from home. Meals and snacks are provided and tutoring has been made available to help kids not only complete homework assignments and earn a passing grade, but excel in grade school.

"A lot of it comes down to the number of volunteer workers we have," Willis said. "We were hurt during the pandemic because a lot of retired teachers stayed away to protect their health. The numbers got a little bit better last school year and we're hoping to have even more volunteer help this coming school year."

Meals are served Monday through Friday at the center at 1 p.m. Snacks are offered Monday through Thursday at 3 p.m.

And while the summer is vacation from school for youngsters, there are still some educational programs being offered weekly to those children enrolled in the community center.

The SMART (Summer Math and Reading Tutoring) program gets underway today (Thursday) and will continue for the next several weeks from 11-12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

There are arts and crafts activities weekly. Workers from Carnegie Library come over to work one-on-one with the children to enhance reading skills and the overall love for reading. The University of Illinois Extension office has presented Young Chefs and 4H programs.

On Wednesday of this week, Jason Plichta, K9 officer with the Marion Police Department, taught a bike safety program for about a dozen kids with two bikes given away as prizes at the conclusion of the safety lesson.

Willis said there is always a waiting list to enroll a student in the community center.

"Parents come by and fill out an application for entry. We look at each one very closely and try to make the best choices we can based on need. We also require parents to volunteer 2-to-4 hours a month here at the center. A lot of the choices also come down to grade slots and how many have not yet been filled.

"I can't say often enough how badly we need skilled volunteers," Willis said. "I would like to enroll 30-plus children this fall, but if we don't have enough help, we probably can't help that many kids."

Marquez Lilly, a political science student at SIU, went through the Boyton Street Community Center as a youth and is now giving back as summer programs director.

"I want to do my part to help make this community center remain a safe place for kids and an educational one, too. I want to keep this center thriving like it has the last 35 years."

Willis said there is some good news to report from a financial perspective. The center is scheduled to receive an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant in the amount of $500,000.

"I think the money will mostly be used for repairs and renovations," Willis said. "We should be adding some much-needed space."

Lilly said a multi-purpose room is under consideration.

"This is long overdue," Willis said. "There hasn't been a whole lot done to the outside of this building in my 35 years here. There have been a couple of small upgrades on the inside. We added a conference room and storage area. And I have my own office after having to set up in the kitchen in the beginning."

Carmen Allen-Adeoye, a former longtime member of the Boyton Street Community Center board, was one of several young residents 40 years ago pushing for the creation of a community center for minorities.

"I marched back in the seventies when I was in high school because there was nowhere for minorities to go for recreation," she said. "I am from the era of segregation. We weren't allowed into the white teen town. That's why the Boyton Street Community Center is our legacy. That community center has served the neighborhood in so many ways over the years, housing a multitude of activities. It was always about fellowship."

Allen-Adoeye said that while it would be nice to see the grant money pay for an expansion, she believes that the biggest chunk of the funding will have to be used to bring the existing building up to city code.

"That building hasn't been revamped since it opened 35 years ago," Allen-Adoeye said. "That $500,000 is a drop in the bucket to what is needed if we want to get the building up to par and plan an expansion."