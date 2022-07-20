Kids come from near and far to participate in NubAbility games

DU QUOIN — This past week marked the 10th year of the NubAbility games in Du Quoin. Since 2012, limb-different kids of all ages and from all points in the United States have descended upon Perry County to participate in fun-filled activities for a three-day period with young athletes who look just like them.

This year, there were 135 campers and 74 coaches representing 30 different states. All participants are limb different athletes meaning that some are missing fingers, hands, arms, and legs. That number is up about 10 from a year ago. There were also a host of volunteers.

The games wouldn't be possible without donors and volunteer labor. Some of the volunteers cooked meals for 1,600 people and others served as "safeties," who made sure that each athlete was checked in with the right sport at the right time slot and that everything was running smoothly.

Marshall Browning Hospital even paid some of its shift workers to report to the games and lend a helping hand. And when event director Sam Kuhnert made a plea for medical support staff, the void was filled quickly. Not to be overlooked was the donation from Black Diamond RV with 10 such vehicles donated for coaches to live in for the week at the fairgrounds.

NubAbility was created a little more than a decade ago.

"Sam was 18 and he had the idea that he wanted one camp for kids like him - a limb-different athlete," said Jana Kuhnert, his mother, and a founding member of the organization. "He went out and recruited seven coaches, five of whom are still with us today. It all just kind of grew from that first year."

NubAbility's mission is to "encourage, inspire, and instruct limb-different youth by getting them out of the stands, off the bench, and into mainstream sports."

Kuhnert said this year's games were "absolutely amazing" and that rain on the final day of camp - Sunday - provided some challenges, but the athletes and coaches, as usual, "improvised, adapted and overcame."

Kuhnert said 60% of this year's campers were the recipients of donor scholarships.

"Sam goes out and finds donors and that's why we have such a great camp... so many great donors and volunteers."

One local camper, Kynleigh Simmons, 8, of Marion, said basketball was her favorite participation sport at the games.

"I made a new friend this year. I've been looking forward to coming here for a long time. What I like is that I get to see other kids who are like me. And some of the friends that I have made came back this year."

Kynleigh's parents - Justin and Brittany Simmons - said their daughter also enjoyed archery, swimming and fishing at the Du Quoin extravaganza.

"I caught six fish," Kynleigh said.

Justin Simmons said NubAbility is an "awesome" experience for the kids.

"The fellowship and the friendships that are formed are great. The kids see that they're not different and they can kind of let loose a little bit. We just enjoy watching her play and have fun."

Brittany Simmons said Kynleigh is missing her left arm. Still, that didn't prevent her from playing some aggressive man-to-man defense on the basketball floor.

"We've been bringing Kynleigh here for about the last four or five years. It's been great for her. And as parents, we get to talk with other parents who have some of the same questions and concerns that we do. It's nice to have those contacts."

Courtney Poole of Benton is the mother to two adopted children from China - Emy, 7, and Max, 4. Emy has an upper limb difference.

"We've been coming here for a few years now," Poole said. "I see all these people coming from all over the country to participate. We are so fortunate to be just 20 minutes away."

Poole said her daughter picked softball as her favorite sport, and although she was the only participant in that sport, she learned ways to quickly and efficiently discard her glove after catching a ball and transferring it to her throwing hand.

"She just keeps getting better and better," Poole said. "And Max, he was surrounded by kids who are limb different and he told me that he was jealous because he didn't have a nub."

Oliver King, 10, made the trek with his family from Phoenix, Arizona.

"I did football, basketball, and lacrosse," he said. "Football was my favorite sport. I just like it. I play wide receiver and I just really connect to the game."

King said he also made some new friends. This year marked his second visit to Du Quoin.

His mother, Suzanne, said Oliver was born without four fingers to go along with a thumb.

"But there's never been anything he hasn't been able to do," she said. "Coming here... he knows there are others like him and he is taught that there are no limits to what he can do. Last year, I was very emotional. I couldn't stop crying when I saw all these kids together. It's just amazing how well done everything is. It's such an incredible experience for the kids - and for the parents."

Zach Nabers of Valdosta, Georgia was busy Sunday coaching basketball campers.

"I lost my hand when I was about 12 and have been coming here ever since," Nabers said. "I would like to think that I am someone these kids can look up, that in some small way I have impacted their lives. Coming here and working with them means the world to me and I hope it means the world to them, too."