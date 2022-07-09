Large turnout for reopening of Eurma Hayes Center

CARBONDALE — Not even a pop-up shower at the start of Saturday's Eurma Hayes Center rededication ceremony could spoil this day of renewal.

Some held umbrellas and some simply welcomed the brief respite from the heat and humidity as Rev. Ronald R. Chambers with Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church of Carbondale and Shaffer Chapel AME of Colp delivered words of inspiration to the 200 or so who had gathered.

First opening in 1973, the Eurma Hayes Center, located at 441 E. Willow St. in Carbondale, has been a daycare for babies and small children; a learning institute for elementary-aged kids; a youth enrichment center for high school-aged kids; an employment opportunity for adults; a health center; and a social gathering place that led to lifetime memories at weddings, birthday parties, and family reunions, as well as community meetings for residents from Mount Vernon to Cairo.

The center's stated mission is to "promote community awareness, understanding, and unity that will enhance the well-being and dignity of all the residents."

Additionally, it is to "support and provide the unrepresented communities and populations with socio-economic resources and opportunities, higher quality education, superior healthcare, and excellent childcare services that is reflective through community efforts and teamwork."

Bob Wills, president of the center's board of directors, said Saturday's rededication ceremony is special because it has brought the entire community of Carbondale together, not just the east side.

"Our kids don't have anything to do after school," he said. "We're going to have programs here for kids and adults, including literacy, diversity, educational, and recreational programs... and we will have the right professional people here to teach them."

Wills said one of the board's goals is to purchase a 15-passenger bus to help transport the elderly to the center.

"Having a medical center here is critical," he said, "whether it's run by SIH or Shawnee Health Services, because a lot of people won't go to see a doctor. They will, however, come to a walk-in clinic."

Wills added that when the center closed two years ago, it left a void in the community.

"It was in deplorable shape at the time and our heating and air conditioning units weren't working very well. The City of Carbondale has been phenomenal in providing not just the money to buy a new system, but the labor to organize different departments here."

The city donated $450,000 to be used for the purchase of a new HVAC system and Jackson County government provided an additional $150,000.

"We have also received some smaller grants and private donations from local businesses and residents," Wills said. "We also put some of our own money into the reopening so that we would have skin in the game. We have more to do, but we are getting there."

Ginger Rye Sanders, board member with the center, served as Saturday's master of ceremonies.

"This day is a day of hope," she said. "The Eurma Hayes Center is like an oasis in the desert. I'm so glad it's reopening. Half of my life was spent here. I would leave home and come to the center. It meant everything to me. There were resources here. There was a medical center here. My kids went to daycare here. It was a haven that allowed us to do so many things right here in our neighborhood.

This center is a historical site, too, along with Attucks school," Sanders said. "This is the place where we found inspiration, instruction, and direction. We were encouraged to go to school to complete our education, and sometimes we found our husbands here. I think my husband was working for the youth program here when I met him.

"This was also a place where all the young people of the neighborhood found a place of hope. There were people who would listen to you and encourage you. This is what we are wanting to do again at the center. This is a reopening, a rededication, a defining moment if you will. We have to make up our minds as a community that we are going to move forward and make an impact on every corner of Carbondale."

Kendall Woods, who will serve as coordinator for the center, said his primary responsibility will be that as business manager for day-to-day activities.

"I wouldn't be surprised it it turns into a full-time job, even though most of that extra work will be volunteer labor on my part," Woods said. "But to be clear, I want to give back to the community. That's why I'm here."

Woods said the community has separated from itself since the center closed two years ago.

"I was brought up in a village here in Carbondale. We want to re-establish that village mentality where everyone gets involved in the activities of the center and that goes for the entire community, not just here. This is our opportunity to bring it all back together again."