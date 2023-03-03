MARION — The three men in custody that are accused of shooting 37 students with a gun full of "Orbeez" like water gel balls outside of Marion Junior High on Wednesday were given a bond set at $1,000,000 on Friday.

Along with the 37 students, another individual claimed to have been hit with a water gel ball on West Boulevard St. in Marion, bringing the total struck to 38.

Eadin S. Stewart, 18 of Johnston City, Ryan J. Nance, 23 of Carterville, and Travis J. Rule, 18 of Energy were all charged with 38 counts of aggravated battery in connection to the incidents.

A preliminary hearing has been set for all three men at 10:30 a.m. on March 22.

