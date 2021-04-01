1,500 expected at this year's Bald Knob Cross sunrise Easter service

ALTO PASS — After last year’s broadcast-only service, Alto Pass’ Bald Knob Cross of Peace will again welcome worshipers with a sunrise service Sunday.

Jeffrey Isbell, the cross’ executive director, said this year will mark the 85th Easter sunrise service at Bald Knob.

“In times of war, in times of bad weather, pandemic, we have never missed an Easter sunrise service,” he said.

While the service can typically see anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 people, Isbell said he anticipates a slightly smaller crowd of about 1,500 this year as COVID-19 is still a battle across the U.S.

However, he said, like last year, the event will be televised locally. He said last year, when no one was allowed on site because of pandemic restrictions, the first-ever live broadcast had as many as 35,000 viewers.

While the event is open to the public this year, Isbell said organizers are asking guests to socially distance themselves and to wear a mask.

Isbell said while the weather is supposed to be beautiful Sunday — a high of 70 degrees with full sun is predicted — it is still a good idea to dress warm.

The wind on the hill can be chilly, he said.

