1,500 expected at this year's Bald Knob Cross sunrise Easter service

ALTO PASS — After last year’s broadcast-only service, Alto Pass’ Bald Knob Cross of Peace will again welcome worshipers with a sunrise service Sunday.
Jeffrey Isbell, the cross’ executive director, said this year will mark the 85th Easter sunrise service at Bald Knob.
“In times of war, in times of bad weather, pandemic, we have never missed an Easter sunrise service,” he said.
While the service can typically see anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 people, Isbell said he anticipates a slightly smaller crowd of about 1,500 this year as COVID-19 is still a battle across the U.S.
However, he said, like last year, the event will be televised locally. He said last year, when no one was allowed on site because of pandemic restrictions, the first-ever live broadcast had as many as 35,000 viewers.
While the event is open to the public this year, Isbell said organizers are asking guests to socially distance themselves and to wear a mask.
Isbell said while the weather is supposed to be beautiful Sunday — a high of 70 degrees with full sun is predicted — it is still a good idea to dress warm.
The wind on the hill can be chilly, he said.
Gates will open at 5 a.m., Isbell said, and the service, which will combine both traditional and contemporary elements of Christian worship, will start at 6:30 a.m. Details released by Bald Knob Cross of Peace said Chris Lawrence will be this year's keynote speaker and praise and worship will be led by Chris Parton, Kevin and Tricia Edwards as well as a band.
Organizers said if a visitor has a handicap and needs assistance, they should turn on their flashing hazard lights and a parking attendant will direct them to reserved parking. They also said golf cart shuttles will be available to transport the disabled, seniors, and families. They also said a shuttle bus from Alto Pass will not be available this year due to the need to social distance.
Cold Blooded Coffee Co. and Drizzle Mini Donuts will be on site to help pass the time between guests arriving and the service beginning.
“I have no doubt that it will be as special as it has been for 85 years now,” Isbell said of Sunday’s service.
