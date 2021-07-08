 Skip to main content
1 dead in Williamson County crash that also injured 7-year-old girl and 1 other
1 dead in Williamson County crash that also injured 7-year-old girl and 1 other

ambulance injury file
Getty Images

A 73-year-old Metropolis man has died following injuries from a head-on collision Wednesday night in Williamson County.

The yet-to-be-identified man’s car crossed the centerline of Illinois Route 148 north of Flatts School Road near Crab Orchard Lake just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to information released by Illinois State Police District 13.

His vehicle, a 2004 Nissan Sentra, collided with a Toyota Sienna driven by Ashley A. Baity, 31, of Ozark. Bailey and a 7-year-old female passenger were both taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Sentra was airlifted to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The deceased’s name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The Illinois State Police is investigating the accident.

