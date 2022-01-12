1 in 10 SIU students positive for COVID-19 this week, sample shows; in-person classes to resume

CARBONDALE — SIU officials say in-person learning will resume Tuesday as they continue to closely monitor COVID-19 positivity rates among students, faculty and staff.

This week, almost 3,700 Salukis were tested on campus as part of SIU's plans to assess positivity rates heading into the start of the semester.

In a email sent to the campus community Wednesday night, SIU Chancellor Austin Lane said of the 2,778 results available, 271 tested positive for an overall positivity rate of 9.8% — 6% for employees and 10.1% for students.

By comparison, the state positivity rate is 16.7% and Jackson County’s is 20.4%, Lane said.

Last week, 3,456 Salukis were tested on campus; 154 results, or 4.5%, were positive, Lane said. In addition, 35 residential students out of 1,453 now in the residence halls are isolating on campus.

"Our plan to ensure a safe return to campus from winter break is going well. As of (Wednesday), about 8,000 tests have been conducted on campus or reported from off campus since Jan. 1. I want to personally thank Salukis who are doing their part to protect our community and provide important data to inform our decisions," Lane said.

After careful analysis of the data, SIU officials have determined the university will hold face-to-face classes "safely, with health and safety protocols in place," Lane said.

Starting Tuesday, SIU will resume face-to-face instruction, with mask requirements in shared indoor spaces such as classrooms, lobbies and hallways.

Testing continues

Testing appointments are available from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Next week, SIU will offer testing Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Thursday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Lane, hourly employees must be tested on campus except for in some cases. If testing on campus would cause a significant inconvenience, SIU asks individuals to email pandemicinfo@siu.edu for instructions to upload an off-campus test result. At-home COVID test results will not be accepted.

Lane also asks any students or staff members who recently tested positive for COVID-19 to upload that information to the Saluki Health Portal.

"You will not be required to retest for 90 days after the positive result. When the 90 days expire, you will be placed back in the testing protocol (if not fully vaccinated) and required to test weekly," he said.

Fully vaccinated employees and students must test one time.

Lane said masks are available for students who need them. SIU anticipates its order of N95 masks will arrive this week.

A booster clinic is also planned, he said.

The clinic is planned for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 19 and 20 at the Student Center Renaissance Room. People can sign up at siu.edu/coronavirus.

