1 man with a 'Black Lives Matter' sign spurs 20-person demonstration in Du Quoin Saturday

“I had heard of protests all around, and then I saw this guy — one guy standing there with a sign, and his parents were behind him,” she recalled. “I honked my horn. I was super excited. I didn’t expect to see that in a small town like Du Quoin.”

Collins said she had never participated before Saturday. But she, too, was outraged by what happened to Floyd and many others. When she got home, she decided to quickly change clothes and then head right back out to join them. Collins is of mixed race and said that she has not personally experienced racism in Du Quoin.

But she said that her African American father and some members of the family on his side have had to deal with it. Collins said she wants people who have experienced hate and racism because of the color of their skin to know they are not alone.

“I felt something in my heart that made me want to show my love and spread the word — no rioting, no damaging, no violence — just all love and big smiles,” she said. “I just wanted to encourage others, and maybe I could do what he (Tate) did for me.