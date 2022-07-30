 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
10-year-old Indiana girl dies after a 100-foot fall at Garden of the Gods

A 10-year-old girl from Odin, Indiana, was visiting Garden of the Gods Recreation Area in Shawnee National Forest, near Herod, with her family Friday afternoon. While hiking, she accidentally fell approximately 100 feet, according to Jackson County Coroner Dr. Tom Kupferer.

She was transported by Air Evac Helicopter Service from the site to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale trauma center. She sustained multiple injuries and despite receiving emergency treatment, she was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m. Friday.

Kupferer said her name is being withheld at this time pending notification of her family.

Meng Funeral Home in Odin will handle funeral arrangements.

— Marilyn Halstead, The Southern

