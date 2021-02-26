13,000 Jackson County residents have received at least 1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

The county started vaccination clinics using the Moderna vaccine. After getting a first dose of the Moderna vaccine, people must wait four weeks before receiving a second dose of the vaccine.

“We’re getting as close to four weeks as we can,” Hagston said, adding that most people are getting their second dose at about five weeks.

In the past couple weeks, the county has been administering the Pfizer vaccine. Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine must wait at least three weeks before receiving a second dose of the vaccine.

Illinois Department of Public Health guidance says the 21- or 28-day waiting period between the first and second doses of vaccine is the minimum waiting period. A longer interval can pass between doses of vaccine.

Most of the agencies administering vaccines are setting aside appointments for persons who need the second dose of vaccine. They will not have to compete with persons needing their first dose of vaccine for an appointment.

Hagston said those who have been vaccinated at the mass vaccination sites at Carbondale Civic Center and the Banterra Center at SIU will receive an email with a link to make an appointment for a second dose of vaccine. Those appointments are not available through the health department web site. They are hidden.