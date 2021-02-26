13,000 Jackson County residents have received at least 1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Agencies across Southern Illinois are doing their part to get residents vaccinated.
Friday's COVID-19 briefing from Illinois Department of Public Health said more than 102,600 doses of vaccines were administered Thursday in Illinois. As of midnight Thursday, a total of 2,543,620 vaccinations had been administered in Illinois, including 307,382 doses of vaccine for long-term care facilities. The state has received 3,171,245 doses of vaccine, which include 444,500 doses for the Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
Southern Seven Health Department has administered 9,488 doses of vaccine in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties, according to Nathan Ryder, contact tracing outreach coordinator for Southern Seven Health Department.
Earlier this month, Southern Seven temporarily suspended clinic appointments for persons needing a first dose of vaccine in order to administer second doses.
“We were blessed with an increased supply of vaccines last week,” Ryder said. “We were able to administer first doses along with second doses.”
Ryder added that having the mass vaccination sites in Carbondale will help because anyone from any county who wants to drive to Carbondale can make an appointment at those sites.
Bart Hagston, administrator of Jackson County Health Department, said 13,000 residents have received at last one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 3,000 fully vaccinated.
The county started vaccination clinics using the Moderna vaccine. After getting a first dose of the Moderna vaccine, people must wait four weeks before receiving a second dose of the vaccine.
“We’re getting as close to four weeks as we can,” Hagston said, adding that most people are getting their second dose at about five weeks.
In the past couple weeks, the county has been administering the Pfizer vaccine. Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine must wait at least three weeks before receiving a second dose of the vaccine.
Illinois Department of Public Health guidance says the 21- or 28-day waiting period between the first and second doses of vaccine is the minimum waiting period. A longer interval can pass between doses of vaccine.
Most of the agencies administering vaccines are setting aside appointments for persons who need the second dose of vaccine. They will not have to compete with persons needing their first dose of vaccine for an appointment.
Hagston said those who have been vaccinated at the mass vaccination sites at Carbondale Civic Center and the Banterra Center at SIU will receive an email with a link to make an appointment for a second dose of vaccine. Those appointments are not available through the health department web site. They are hidden.
Other agencies have stepped up to help with vaccination clinics, loaning staff to give vaccines and register those attending the clinics.
Nursing students at Rend Lake College joined forces with local health departments and health care facilities to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. They have has partnered with Franklin-Williamson Bi-County and Perry County health departments and Crossroads Community Hospital in Mount Vernon to help with their clinics.
Currently, vaccinations are available to persons in phase 1A and 1B. Phase 1B was expanded this week to include persons aged 16 to 64 with health conditions that put them at greater risk from COVID-19.
Vaccine appointments are available in most counties, but there may be a wait. For more information about vaccinations, visit your county health department’s website. To make an appointment at the Carbondale mass vaccination sites, visit jchdonline.org.
