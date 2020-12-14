13,000-square-foot Carbondale storage unit a total loss after Sunday fire

CARBONDALE — Officials say a large storage building in north Carbondale is a total loss after a fire Sunday night.

Carbondale Fire Chief Mike Hertz said on Monday that an employee of Mayberry Moving, located at 325 West Industrial Park Road, called in the fire around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

“On arrival we encountered a roughly 13,000-square-foot storage building heavily involved in fire,” Hertz said.

Hertz said crews were on the scene for about eight hours to put out the fire, which he said left the building a complete loss. He said his department also called in support from Marion, Herrin and Murphysboro fire departments to both assist with fighting the fire and to cover calls in the city. Jackson County Ambulance Service also assisted. There were no injuries reported in connection to the fire.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hertz said the fire is out and that the cause is still under investigation. He said Monday morning that he was not yet able to say whether the fire was suspicious or not.

Cassidy Marinho is the general manager for Mayberry Moving. She said the fire did not disrupt service for the moving side of the business. However, she said the 12 or so long-term renters who were using storage space at the facility have lost their belongings in the fire.