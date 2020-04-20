14 residents, 9 employees test positive for COVID-19 at GreenTree at Mt. Vernon

Mayor John Lewis said the coronavirus has clearly been spreading throughout the community under the radar, and the spike is indicative only of so many people being tested at once. He said that most people with symptoms, unless they meet certain restrictive criteria, are advised to quarantine at home but forgo testing. That has been due to a limited number of testing kits available to people in the county, he said.

After results from a first round of testing came in over the weekend, Lewis said that city and county emergency management officials coordinated with the state to travel to Springfield on Sunday and bring back more tests.

Lewis said he understands why tests have been targeted to the hardest-hit urban areas, but he said that’s likely providing a misleading picture about the spread of the virus in parts of Southern Illinois. He said officials at the city, county and state level are working together to get the situation under control.

He noted that the state is making rooms available at the Drury Inn for employees of GreenTree.