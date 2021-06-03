17th Christopher Homecoming kicks off Thursday

CHRISTOPHER — Christopher Homecoming, now in its 17th year, kicks off this Thursday and runs through Sunday.

The four-day event features a beer garden, a 5k walk/run, bocce ball tournaments, bingo, weekend carnival rides, a car show, and the famous Christopher Fish sandwiches.

Main stage and beer garden entertainers include Second Hand Car Tunes, Corey Evitts, Painting with the Sawdust Treasures, and Bill Forness, a tribute to Johnny Cash.

There will be a Lions Club breakfast on Saturday morning, followed by the run/walk 5k, fun and games, a car show, and an all-class reunion.

For more information and a detailed schedule of events, visit https://cityofchristopher.org/homecoming.

--The Southern

