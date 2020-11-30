18-year-old from Carbondale dead after Jackson County crash

The sheriff's office said in a Monday news release that Elijah White, 18, of Carbondale was struck by a truck on U.S. 51 near Fox Road in rural De Soto. White was in a car that broke down while traveling south on 51 around 6 p.m. Sunday. White got out of the car and walked onto the highway in an attempt to flag down a passing vehicle when he was hit, the sheriff's office said. Mark Buller, 63, of Mount Vernon, was traveling south and did not see White until moments before striking him, according to the release.