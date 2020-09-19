19-year-old from Pinckneyville killed in crash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 19-year-old man from Pinckneyville is dead after a crash Friday night on Illinois 13 at Azalea Road.

According to a news release from Illinois State Police, John P. Bouchard Jr., 19, of Pinckneyville, died after he was ejected from his motorcycle in the crash, which happened just after 8:15 p.m.

The release states a Chevy Malibu, driven by Mattie M. Spears, 44, of Marion, slowed to turn left from Illinois 13 westbound onto Azalea Road. Bouchard, driving his motorcycle westbound, started to pass the Malibu, but didn't see it was starting to turn left and hit the back of the car. Bouchard was ejected from his motorcycle. The Malibu continued off the roadway and struck the side of a house, according to the release.

Police said Bouchard was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Spears and two of her three passengers went to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstructionist Unit is investigating.

— The Southern

