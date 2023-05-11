CARBONDALE — In America, the average age of a restaurant owner is someone in their 40s. Don't tell that to Alaye Graham. He opened his restaurant up two months ago, just before his 19th birthday.

Graham, who held his grand opening of Blockos on April 1 this year, had previous cooking experience in Georgia, where he worked at Popeyes, specializing in fried chicken entrees. Before that, Graham learned cooking in his home growing up. Now, he delivers food to satisfy that hankering for down-home all-American food like burgers and fries, wings, and late-night or early morning breakfast fare.

"My auntie and uncle were major motivations in my life for starting a restaurant ... My biggest inspiration was my auntie Rasheeda Graham," Graham said, who must have learned not only how to cook but also how to take on the world.

Whereas most youth out of high school are employees at entry-level service jobs, Graham is an employer. But with greater reward comes greater responsibility.

"The most challenging thing about being the owner of a restaurant is the paperwork. I tell all my employees at Blockos 'there is never nothing to do' and that is literal," Graham said.

Though it is statistically inaccurate to say that half of new business will fail in the first year, the actual numbers aren't any more encouraging. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), approximately 20% of new businesses fail during the first two years of being open, 45% during the first five years, and 65% during the first 10 years. Only 25% of new businesses make it to 15 years or more. Still, Graham is undaunted.

And the reviews of Blockos give credit to Graham's confidence.

After only being open for a little over a month, Blockos has a Google review rating of 4.4 stars from 22 reviews. This is what some are saying about the new eatery in town.

"Great place and amazing vibe. Music was awesome and the booths were phenomenal. The food is extremely enjoyable and the servers here are the most amazing people in the world. Very friendly establishment that I would recommend for anybody looking for good American food," said a Google review.

"Great place to eat! First time there and the food was delicious. Portion sizes matched the price. Everything was fresh and hot. Staff was very nice and helpful. Love the drive thru option. Will definitely be back," Ina Barnett writes.

Though most of the reviews are good, not everyone is raving about Blockos.

"To start, the wings and fries are GOOD. Best in town probably. That being said, there's room for improvement. Staff either is, or comes off as, teenagers with little belief in the business. Considering the closing time, I assume the goal here is to snatch up hungry bar goers. The food can do it. A little more staff encouragement will certainly help. Little more marketing direction could make for success," said Joe Dada who gave Blockos three out of five stars.

There are still some obstacles to overcome and improvements to make, but that is to be expected of any business owner just starting out. And that is with a mature, usually older staff, without social circumstances that are less than ideal. But at Blockos, Graham has decided to use his restaurant as a means to improve the lives of those whose lives are less than stellar and squeaky clean.

"At Blockos we take the less fortunate in troubled teens of this community and hire them and teach them and mentor them on how to be a pillar to society," Graham said.

Graham doesn't know exactly what the future holds for him, but he has big plans of opening an arcade in Carbondale and taking Blockos back to Georgia by the end of 2024.

Blockos is located at 709 S. Illinois Ave in Carbondale and is open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on weekdays. On weekends they are open until 2 a.m.