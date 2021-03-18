$1M ISBE grant to teacher coalition aims to create pipeline for homegrown educators

The Southern Illinois Future Teachers Coalition has received a significant grant from the State Board of Education to help address the area's teacher shortage.
The coalition is a new partnership between John A. Logan College, Shawnee Community College, Southern Illinois University, Illinois State Board of Education and nine high schools, including Anna-Jonesboro, Carterville, Cobden, Johnston City, Joppa, Massac, Meridian, Vienna and West Frankfort.
The grant will provide $249,000 in the first year and will total almost a $1 million investment in Southern Illinois over the next four years.
SIFTC is working to address the teacher shortage by providing high school students interested in careers in education with opportunities to learn about those careers. They hope to create a pipeline for youth — from high school to college to career.
“We want to create a well-crafted high quality path for students in high school to be well-positioned to start a post-secondary education. Then, not only support them as first-time teachers, but retain them,” Nancy Mundschenk, director of teacher education at SIU, said.
Joshua Stafford, superintendent of Vienna High School District, said the goal is to create a program to introduce students to a variety of careers in education — much in the same way the state has done for nursing.
“A recent study at SIU showed that the majority of our educators in Southern Illinois are working in districts within a 13-mile radius of where they attended high school,” Stafford said. “We know that the solution to our teacher shortage will come from us working collaboratively together as schools, communities, and a region to equip our young people to fill these positions downstate, and this grant will help us do that.”
John A. Logan College Grant Coordinator Dr. Tammy Gwaltney said they hope to provide a variety of activities designed to highlight different careers in education, along with opportunities as classroom teachers.
Shawnee Community College President Dr. Tim Taylor pointed out that many of the residents Shawnee serves live at or below the poverty rate.
Research shows the most effective way to break the chain of generational poverty is through the pursuit of education. Having more highly qualified teachers in the region will help immensely.
Activities supported by the grant are designed to help keep K-12 schools in Southern Illinois populated with homegrown educators.
Mundschenk believes the program will benefit students who may decide that a career in education isn’t for them. Through the program, students will learn the kind of soft skills that they will rely on as an adult to be successful.
She said she likes listening to high school students and hearing their insight and inspiration.
“They can really see they can make a different and want to make a difference in people’s lives. That’s one of the perks of the job. How many people get to change lives?” Mundschenk said.
Part of the grant funding will be used to create two positions to lead the work and fulfill the mission of creating an effective and diverse educator pipeline in Southern Illinois.
Stafford said highly motivated and passionate people who are interested in applying should visit www.viennahs.com/siftc for more information.
