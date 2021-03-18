$1M ISBE grant to teacher coalition aims to create pipeline for homegrown educators

“A recent study at SIU showed that the majority of our educators in Southern Illinois are working in districts within a 13-mile radius of where they attended high school,” Stafford said. “We know that the solution to our teacher shortage will come from us working collaboratively together as schools, communities, and a region to equip our young people to fill these positions downstate, and this grant will help us do that.”

John A. Logan College Grant Coordinator Dr. Tammy Gwaltney said they hope to provide a variety of activities designed to highlight different careers in education, along with opportunities as classroom teachers.

Shawnee Community College President Dr. Tim Taylor pointed out that many of the residents Shawnee serves live at or below the poverty rate.

Research shows the most effective way to break the chain of generational poverty is through the pursuit of education. Having more highly qualified teachers in the region will help immensely.

Activities supported by the grant are designed to help keep K-12 schools in Southern Illinois populated with homegrown educators.