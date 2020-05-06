You are the owner of this article.
1st COVID-19 death reported in Williamson County; Jackson County reports 10th death
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department on Wednesday announced the first COVID-19-related death of a Williamson County resident.

According to a news release from the health department, the person who died was a man in his 60s. His COVID-19 diagnosis was tied to an outbreak at a workplace outside of Williamson County, according to the release. The health department didn't provide more details about where the man worked.

Jackson County Health Department also on Wednesday announced the county's 10th COVID-19-related death. The person who died there was also a man in his 60s.

The Bi-County Health Department also announced four additional COVID-19 cases in Williamson County: a teenage girl, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s. To date, there have been 41 total lab-confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Williamson County, and 10 in Franklin County. 

Jackson County on Wednesday announced six new confirmed COVID-19 cases: a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 60s. To date, there have been 155 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 5 0 3
Franklin 10 0 5
Gallatin 2 0 2
Hamilton 2 0 0
Hardin 1 0 1
Jackson 155 10 62
Jefferson 91 14 69
Johnson 4 0 3
Massac 6 0 3
Perry 32 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 23 0 14
Randolph 192 2 80
Saline 5 0 3
Union 49 1 7
Williamson 41 1 18
White 2 0 1
