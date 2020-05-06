1st COVID-19 death reported in Williamson County; Jackson County reports 10th death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department on Wednesday announced the first COVID-19-related death of a Williamson County resident.

According to a news release from the health department, the person who died was a man in his 60s. His COVID-19 diagnosis was tied to an outbreak at a workplace outside of Williamson County, according to the release. The health department didn't provide more details about where the man worked.

Jackson County Health Department also on Wednesday announced the county's 10th COVID-19-related death. The person who died there was also a man in his 60s.

The Bi-County Health Department also announced four additional COVID-19 cases in Williamson County: a teenage girl, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s. To date, there have been 41 total lab-confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Williamson County, and 10 in Franklin County.

Jackson County on Wednesday announced six new confirmed COVID-19 cases: a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 60s. To date, there have been 155 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.