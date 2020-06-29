1st COVID-19-related death reported in Perry County Sunday

Perry County Health Department on Sunday announced the county's first COVID-19-related death.
According to a news release, the person who died was a man in his 50s. The release states he died from complications of COVID-19.
Perry County has counted a total of 49 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. Four cases remain active, and 44 are considered recovered and have been release from isolation.
— The Southern
