$2.1 million grant to help Southern Illinois Resiliency expand services for young trauma victims

ELDORADO — The Stress & Trauma Treatment Center was notified that Southern Illinois Resiliency Project will receive a three-year $2.1 million grant from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.

Dr. Matt Buckman, principal investigator and director of SATTC, said Southern Illinois Resiliency Project will focus on expanding services and support to children and adolescents through age 18 who have experienced multiple types of trauma or victimization, as well as enhance the collaboration between behavioral health, law enforcement, and education sectors in Saline, Jackson and Franklin counties.

“The specialized work of the Stress and Trauma Treatment Center and the addition of the Resiliency Project will help address the treatment needs of our most vulnerable children in Southern Illinois,” Glenn and Jo Poshard of the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children said in a news release. “The work of this new project will help bring communities together to coordinate the healing that is needed.”

Buckman said the funding will help create youth advocates who will work closely with police departments to connect families with specialized trauma-focused therapists. This will help prevent individuals from falling through the cracks or who don’t have access to specialized services they need.