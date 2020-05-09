2 dead in head-on crash near Joppa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two people are dead after a head-on crash Saturday morning near Joppa.

According to a news release from Illinois State Police, Frank Pritchett, 87, of Metropolis, and James Anderson, 33, of Brookport, died in the crash. Christopher Anderson, 31, of Brookport, was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash.

The crash happened at about 8:10 a.m. Saturday. According to ISP, a preliminary investigation indicated that Pritchett was driving south on Old Joppa Road, and turned east onto Joppa Road, where Christopher Anderson was driving westbound at the same time. Pritchett's vehicle struck Anderson's vehicle head-on.

Pritchett and James Anderson, who was a passenger in Christopher Anderson's vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

— The Southern

