2 dead in head-on crash on Illinois 166 in Williamson County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people died Wednesday after a head-on crash on Illinois 166 a half mile south of Creal Springs.

According to a news release from Illinois State Police, the crash happened at about 11:20 a.m.

Casey L. Odum, 54, of Creal Springs, was driving his pickup truck north on Illinois 166 when his vehicle crossed the center line for an unknown reason and crashed into a sedan that was traveling the opposite direction. Both the driver and the passenger of the sedan were killed in the crash. Police did not identify them, pending family notification.

Odum was flown to a regional hospital with severe injuries, police said.

Illinois 166 was closed in the area for more than three hours Wednesday for investigation and cleanup. The crash remains under investigation.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0