2 dead in Wednesday Williamson County crash were 79-year-old, 81-year-old from Ozark

Illinois State Police on Thursday released the names of the two people who died Wednesday after a head-on crash on Illinois 166 near Creal Springs.
They were identified as Orson K. Kramer, 79, of Ozark, and Judith A. Kramer, 81, of Ozark.
The crash happened at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, a half mile south of Creal Springs. Casey L. Odum, 54, of Creal Springs, was driving his pickup north on Illinois 166 when his vehicle crossed the center line for an unknown reason, Illinois State Police said in a Wednesday news release. The Kramers' vehicle was traveling south at the same place at the same time, and Odum hit them head-on.
Odum was flown to a regional hospital with severe injuries. He was cited for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, police said.
— The Southern
