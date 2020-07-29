You are the owner of this article.
2 hospitalized after pickup truck, train maintenance car crash in West Frankfort
2 hospitalized after pickup truck, train maintenance car crash in West Frankfort

West Frankfort train collision

Officers respond to the scene of a collision Wednesday between a pickup truck and a railroad maintenance car. 

 Provided by Nat Williams

WEST FRANKFORT — A pickup truck traveling eastbound on Elm Street was struck by a railroad maintenance equipment car in West Frankfort Wednesday afternoon, said West Frankfort Police Chief John Prudent.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were transported via ambulance to Herrin Hospital for treatment. There was one individual in the railroad equipment car, who was not injured.

Police responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m., Prudent said. According to the driver and passenger of the pickup, the crossing gates did not go down and they did not see the maintenance car, used to maintain the railroad, moving along the tracks.

Prudent said that Union Pacific is investigating whether the crossing gates malfunctioned. Railroad officials initially indicated to officers that the single maintenance car may not have been adequate to trip the gates to close. Union Pacific spokeswoman Kristen South confirmed that the gates did not come down, but said she could provide no further details at this time citing the ongoing investigation.

molly.parker@thesouthern.com

618-351-5079

On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI ​

