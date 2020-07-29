2 hospitalized after pickup truck, train maintenance car crash in West Frankfort

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST FRANKFORT — A pickup truck traveling eastbound on Elm Street was struck by a railroad maintenance equipment car in West Frankfort Wednesday afternoon, said West Frankfort Police Chief John Prudent.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were transported via ambulance to Herrin Hospital for treatment. There was one individual in the railroad equipment car, who was not injured.

Police responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m., Prudent said. According to the driver and passenger of the pickup, the crossing gates did not go down and they did not see the maintenance car, used to maintain the railroad, moving along the tracks.

Prudent said that Union Pacific is investigating whether the crossing gates malfunctioned. Railroad officials initially indicated to officers that the single maintenance car may not have been adequate to trip the gates to close. Union Pacific spokeswoman Kristen South confirmed that the gates did not come down, but said she could provide no further details at this time citing the ongoing investigation.

