2 incumbents and newcomer Rye Sanders secure seats on Carbondale City Council

CARBONDALE — Two incumbents retained their seats on Carbondale’s city council — and ceded one seat to the throng of newcomers.

Carolin Harvey, Jeff Doherty and Ginger Rye Sanders will have several key issues to tackle with their terms in office, namely helping the struggling local economy recover from a year under COVID-19 restrictions as well as the ongoing discussions between the city and the Carbondale Park District regarding a potential merger or sharing of responsibilities will be at the top of that list.

Rye Sanders took 14.87% of the vote — there were a total of 3,948 votes cast. Rye Sanders is known to many in Carbondale, and certainly those currently serving on the council, as a community organizer who founded and leads the Women for Change group.

With her time in office, Rye Sanders previously said she will strive to build new strategies for business development. She also said a goal will be to create community police reform by embracing new relationships with mental health professionals.

The Southern reached Rye Sanders by phone Tuesday night and she said the phone was ringing nonstop from friends and family and soon-to-be colleagues. She said councilmembers and even Mayor Mike Henry phoned to congratulate her.