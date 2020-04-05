2 more Jackson County residents, 1 more Williamson County resident test positive for COVID-19

Two more Jackson County residents and one more Williamson County resident have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sunday news releases from public health officials.
The Jackson County Health Department said in a news release that both new cases there were acquired locally. One is a female in her 40s, who is isolated at home and doing well; the other is a female in her 60s who is isolated in a long-term care facility in fair condition, according to the news release.
To date, there have been 12 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including one death.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department said in its news release that one additional person has tested positive in Williamson County, a woman in her 20s who is thought have been exposed to the virus through travel to another state. She is at home in isolation, according to the release. This marks the fifth lab-confirmed COVID-19 case in Williamson County.
Public health officials are investigating the cases, speaking with the positive individuals about who they may have encountered before they were diagnosed. Public health officials may place other people on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure. Anyone contacted by public health officials is asked to respond promptly.
Officials expect more cases to be confirmed locally in the coming weeks. The number of cases can be reduced by adhering to the stay-home order, washing hands frequently, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and maintaining space from others when in public.
COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases. If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider. Southern Illinois Healthcare also has a 24-hour COVID-19 hotline, at 844-988-7800. Other resources include:
- Illinois Department of Public Health, 800-889-3931 or dph.sick@illinois.gov;
- Franklin Hospital, 618-435-9700; and
- Heartland Regional Medical Center, 888-543-2786.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.