2 more Jefferson County residents die of COVID-19
Jefferson County

Jefferson County Health Department on Saturday announced two residents of a long-term care facility have died due to COVID-19.

Both of the people who died were in their 90s. One was a man and one was a woman. Both were residents in a long-term care facility, according to a news release from the health department.

The health department did not name the facility. The Southern reported on Wednesday that 53 residents and 14 employees of GreenTree at Mt. Vernon had tested positive for the virus.

Nearly 70 residents, staff of GreenTree at Mount Vernon have tested positive for COVID-19

To date, a total of five people in Jefferson County have died from COVID-19. The county has had 80 lab-confirmed positive cases. Nine have been released from isolation. 

The number of cases can be reduced by adhering to the governor's stay-at-home order, washing hands frequently, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and maintaining a space of at least 6 feet from others.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 2 0 0
Franklin 8 0 4
Gallatin 2 0 0
Hamilton 2 0 0
Hardin 1 0 0
Jackson 57 7 23
Jefferson 80 5 9
Johnson 3 0 2
Massac 3 0 3
Perry 7 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 15 0 4
Randolph 79 1 48
Saline 3 0 1
Union 7 0 0
Williamson 22 0 10
White 1 0 0

— The Southern

Concerned about COVID-19?

