2 more Jefferson County residents die of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Jefferson County Health Department on Saturday announced two residents of a long-term care facility have died due to COVID-19.

Both of the people who died were in their 90s. One was a man and one was a woman. Both were residents in a long-term care facility, according to a news release from the health department.

The health department did not name the facility. The Southern reported on Wednesday that 53 residents and 14 employees of GreenTree at Mt. Vernon had tested positive for the virus.

To date, a total of five people in Jefferson County have died from COVID-19. The county has had 80 lab-confirmed positive cases. Nine have been released from isolation.

The number of cases can be reduced by adhering to the governor's stay-at-home order, washing hands frequently, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and maintaining a space of at least 6 feet from others.

— The Southern

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.