2 more Union County residents die after COVID-19 diagnosis

The Southern Seven Health Department on Saturday said two additional people in Union County have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

To date, six Union County residents have died after they had been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, four of the people who have died were residents of Integrity of Anna, and one person was a resident of Integrity of Cobden. Both are long-term care facilities.