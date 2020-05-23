You are the owner of this article.
2 more Union County residents die after COVID-19 diagnosis
2 more Union County residents die after COVID-19 diagnosis

The Southern Seven Health Department on Saturday said two additional people in Union County have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Both were women in their 90s, according to a news release from the health department.

To date, six Union County residents have died after they had been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, four of the people who have died were residents of Integrity of Anna, and one person was a resident of Integrity of Cobden. Both are long-term care facilities.

Union County now has a total of 138 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. Thirty-seven have recovered.

— The Southern

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
