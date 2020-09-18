2 Southern Illinois counties on IDPH warning list for COVID-19 spread this week

Two Southern Illinois counties are among the 24 counties in Illinois at a warning level for COVID-19, according to a Friday news release from Illinois Department of Public Health. A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 disease increase.
Williamson and Union counties in our region join Bond, Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, DeWitt, Edwards, Effingham, Greene, Jasper, Jo Daviess, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Rock Island, St. Clair, Shelby, Washington, Wayne and Wabash counties on this week’s list.
Williamson County has been on the warning list for several consecutive weeks.
Although the reasons for counties reaching a warning level vary, some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with university and college parties and college sports teams, large gatherings and events, bars and clubs, weddings and funerals, long-term care facilities, correctional centers, manufacturing plants, schools, and cases among the community at large, according to the IDPH news release. General transmission of the virus in the community also is increasing.
Public health officials are observing people gathering in large groups, not using face coverings and not practicing social distancing, IDPH officials say. Some communities lack access to convenient testing before people become symptomatic. In some counties, local law enforcement and states’ attorneys are not enforcing important mitigation measures like social distancing and the wearing of face coverings, the release states. Additionally, IDPH says, some people refuse to participate in contact tracing and are not providing information on close contacts or answering the phone.
IDPH uses numerous indicators when determining if a county is experiencing stable COVID-19 activity, or if warning signs of increased COVID-19 indicate a risk in the county. The metrics are updated weekly and include the Sunday-Saturday of the prior week.
A county is considered at the warning level when at least two of the following metrics are met:
- More than 50 new cases per 100,000 people;
- Number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks;
- Weekly test positivity rates rise above 8%;
- Fewer than 20% of intensive care units beds are available in the region;
- Weekly COVID-19-like-illness visits to the emergency department increase more than 20% for two consecutive weeks;
- Weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks;
- If more testing is needed in the county; and
- Clusters of COVID-19 cases or outbreaks metrics are used to understand large increase in cases.
These metrics are intended to be used for local level awareness to help local leaders, businesses, health departments and the public make informed decisions about personal and family gatherings and activities, IDPH says.
