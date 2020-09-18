2 Southern Illinois counties on IDPH warning list for COVID-19 spread this week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Southern Illinois counties are among the 24 counties in Illinois at a warning level for COVID-19, according to a Friday news release from Illinois Department of Public Health. A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 disease increase.

Williamson and Union counties in our region join Bond, Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, DeWitt, Edwards, Effingham, Greene, Jasper, Jo Daviess, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Rock Island, St. Clair, Shelby, Washington, Wayne and Wabash counties on this week’s list.

Williamson County has been on the warning list for several consecutive weeks.

Although the reasons for counties reaching a warning level vary, some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with university and college parties and college sports teams, large gatherings and events, bars and clubs, weddings and funerals, long-term care facilities, correctional centers, manufacturing plants, schools, and cases among the community at large, according to the IDPH news release. General transmission of the virus in the community also is increasing.