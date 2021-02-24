 Skip to main content
2 victims of fatal truck-train crash in Pulaski County identified
Pulaski County

Two Carmi residents have been identified as the victims of Tuesday's fatal train-truck collision in Pulaski County. 

According to a Wednesday news release from Illinois State Police District 22, Lanny Stocke, 76, of Carmi was driving a 2021 white Ford truck and Betty Stocke, 74, of Carmi, was his passenger. The two died after Lanny's truck was hit by a train near Ullin Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Lanny Stocke turned his pickup truck west onto McIntosh Lane, a private drive in Pulaski County.

Stocke pulled onto a railroad crossing and was directly in the path of a northbound Canadian National Railway train. The train pushed the truck about a half mile before stopping. The Stockes were pronounced dead on the scene.

There was no derailment or road closure associated with the crash.

— The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

