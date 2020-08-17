You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
20-year-old from Missouri dies in Mounds crash after fleeing sheriff's deputy
0 comments
Pulaski County

20-year-old from Missouri dies in Mounds crash after fleeing sheriff's deputy

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 20-year-old from Missouri died early Sunday morning after a crash in Mounds.

According to a news release from Illinois State Police, the preliminary investigation indicates that at about 2:12 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle failed to comply after an Alexander County Sheriff's deputy attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation. The deputy pursued the car after it failed to stop.

During the pursuit, the vehicle's driver lost control and the car struck a house at 328 Oak St. One person in the vehicle, Marquan L. Reed, 20, of Charleston, Missouri, died at the scene. Two people who had been in the car were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, and one vehicle occupant was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Police say it is unknown who was driving the car when it crashed. Police said no further information is available, and did not say whether the house was occupied at the time of the crash. Nobody has been charged in connection with the incident.

— The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nancy (Nan) Novara
Obituaries

Nancy (Nan) Novara

  • Updated

Nancy (Nan) Novara passed away in the early morning of Aug. 11, 2020, with her children by her side.

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19
Local News

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

  • Updated

Williamson County Courthouse, court proceedings and judicial department were closed on Monday morning by the county’s presiding judge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Court is canceled and those offices will be closed through Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Take a peek inside Cairo's historic Magnolia Manor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News