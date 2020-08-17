20-year-old from Missouri dies in Mounds crash after fleeing sheriff's deputy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 20-year-old from Missouri died early Sunday morning after a crash in Mounds.

According to a news release from Illinois State Police, the preliminary investigation indicates that at about 2:12 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle failed to comply after an Alexander County Sheriff's deputy attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation. The deputy pursued the car after it failed to stop.

During the pursuit, the vehicle's driver lost control and the car struck a house at 328 Oak St. One person in the vehicle, Marquan L. Reed, 20, of Charleston, Missouri, died at the scene. Two people who had been in the car were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, and one vehicle occupant was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say it is unknown who was driving the car when it crashed. Police said no further information is available, and did not say whether the house was occupied at the time of the crash. Nobody has been charged in connection with the incident.

— The Southern

