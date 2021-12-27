20-year-old from Southern Illinois secures patent — an enormous feat for his age

At age 20, recent Rend Lake College graduate Dakota Tate has received a patent — for his invention of a way to use discarded automotive, truck and implement tires as drainage culverts.

The average age of patent recipients is 47.

“It just is not very common for a younger person to be issued a patent,” explained Lorelei Ritchie, a former judge at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and a current assistant professor of law at Southern Illinois University.

Ritchie understands the difficulties involved in obtaining patent protection for an invention.

“It actually is a rather difficult and complex process to get a patent,” she said. “For anyone to get one, is not very common.”

Ritchie explained that a vast majority of awarded patents go to corporations and academic institutions. The individuals who are awarded patents are usually in their 40s or 50s.

That makes Tate's accomplish significant. The 20-year-old is from the Bluford area.

For the Webber Township High School alumnus and recent graduate of Rend Lake College, securing a patent was just part of the program – the CEO program.

The culvert project started when Tate was a senior at Webber Township High School and enrolled in the Jefferson County CEO program – an academic effort that exposes students to entrepreneurship and area business leaders.

The invention got its spark from a conversation Tate had with his older brother.

“He said if someone could figure out how to use old tires in a way besides grinding them up, they could make a lot of money. Then he said these three words: ‘Trash into cash,’ adding that could be someone’s meal ticket,” Tate recalled.

He said he formulated the idea not long after that, “over the hood of a pickup truck, drinking a soda.”

His plan was to take worn-out tires and fasten them together using discarded oil well parts. Officially, the patent describes the invention as a “system and method of constructing a culvert using vehicle tires. The method teaches constructing a culvert using discarded tires. The culvert's stress points are reinforced by truck tires. Additionally, the integrity of the culvert is kept intact using a predetermined formula for every 10 feet of culvert constructed.”

The method attaches the tires side-by-side to make a drainage tube strong enough to drive over. The diameter of the culvert depends on which tires are used – automobile to semi – and Tate said he can make a culvert almost any length just by using more tires.

Almost immediately, he began selling culverts to farmers in his area. He said one benefit of the invention is how it keeps tires out of landfills.

“Farmers go through a lot of tires over the course of a year,” Tate said. “There is nothing that happens to them after they are thrown away. What we ended up doing is a cheap solution that is also environmentally friendly.”

Through his involvement with CEO, Tate met Mt. Vernon-area inventor and entrepreneur ​Lee Bob Willingham who encouraged Tate to patent his product. Working with patent advisors, Tate filed his application and learned in October he would be receiving the patent.

“To just be some farm boy from a little town and have something that’s built from the truck bed in the driveway being stamped as unique by the U.S. Patent Office is just crazy,” he said.

Kathy Asbery, board president of the Jefferson CEO program said efforts such as Tate’s are not uncommon for the program

“When we have students that find their passion, we do everything we can to help them pursue that and be successful at it,” she said.

Asbery said another Jefferson CEO student is currently working on a patent application as well.

Following his graduation from Webber Township High School, Tate earned an associate degree at Rend Lake College. He now is a junior at Murray State University, studying agronomy. He continues to build and sell his culverts.

After graduation he said he wants to return to Jefferson County and the family farm, while continuing to build his culvert business.

“I plan to scale it up and just see where it goes,” he said.

