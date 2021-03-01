22-year-old from Johnston City dies in weekend ATV crash

A woman is dead after a single-vehicle ATV crash on Saturday in Williamson County.

According to a news release from Illinois State Police, Chelsey J. McKinney, 22, of Johnston City, died at an area hospital after a vehicle crash on Illinois 166 south of Creal Springs.

Police said James N. Holmes, 20, of Creal Springs, was driving an ATV with McKinney as his passenger southbound on Illinois 166 1 mile south of Free Silver Lane when the vehicle overturned and both occupants were ejected. Holmes and McKinney were transported by ambulance to an area hospital. McKinney was pronounced dead at the hospital, and Holmes was treated for serious injuries, police said.

Police said it is unknown why the vehicle overturned. Holmes was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a nonhighway vehicle on a street, road or highway. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) will continue the investigation.

— The Southern

