 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
22-year-old from Johnston City dies in weekend ATV crash
0 comments
editor's pick top story
Williamson County

22-year-old from Johnston City dies in weekend ATV crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A woman is dead after a single-vehicle ATV crash on Saturday in Williamson County.

According to a news release from Illinois State Police, Chelsey J. McKinney, 22, of Johnston City, died at an area hospital after a vehicle crash on Illinois 166 south of Creal Springs.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said James N. Holmes, 20, of Creal Springs, was driving an ATV with McKinney as his passenger southbound on Illinois 166 1 mile south of Free Silver Lane when the vehicle overturned and both occupants were ejected. Holmes and McKinney were transported by ambulance to an area hospital. McKinney was pronounced dead at the hospital, and Holmes was treated for serious injuries, police said.

Police said it is unknown why the vehicle overturned. Holmes was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a nonhighway vehicle on a street, road or highway. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) will continue the investigation.

— The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Deal reached to get Calif. kids back in classrooms

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News