23 children gain families in National Adoption Day ceremony in Marion

MARION — Circuit Judge Amanda Byassee Gott faced a full docket Friday in her Williamson County courtroom: 18 cases.

These cases, however, were a bit different than most, with outcomes already decided and long-awaited.

She was presiding over the adoption of 23 children and three adults, all from foster care or guardianship placements.

The adoptions were part of the region’s observance of National Adoption Day, held each November. Similar proceedings were planned for 400 courthouses around the nation. In Southern Illinois, it was the first time Byassee Gott had presided over an entire day of adoptions.

“I’m excited,” she said. “This is something every judge would love to do.”

Byassee Gott said it was satisfying to see many of the juvenile cases come to a happy conclusion.

“Because I am the juvenile judge in Williamson County and also in Union County, it’s nice to see the positive conclusion of what may previously have been a sort of a negative case involving abuse and neglect. It’s a very positive thing that these children now have their forever homes,” she said.

One of those with a new forever home is 15-year-old Isaac Jeralds who was adopted by his grandmother, Darla Jeralds of Herrin, after 104 months years in foster care, youth home and guardianship placements.

“He was put into the system when he was eight years old and it took me four years to find him and two more years to even get visits with him,” she said. “This is a big burden lifted off of all of us. He’s excited; I’m excited. It is just overwhelming.”

Wendy Ingersoll, southern region administrator for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, said the observance of National Adoption Day brings attention to the need for both adoptive and foster parents.

“This allows us to bring awareness of adoption and the importance of it. It brings it into a positive light. It is something that these children deserve,” she said.

“Every child deserves to grow up surrounded by the love and support of a family,” said Illinois DCFS Director Marc D. Smith. “This month, we honor and thank the families who have made a lifelong commitment to children in need and encourage others to join them and make a positive difference in a child’s life.”

Last fiscal year 1,786 Illinois children were adopted. Today, DCFS reports there are over 21,000 youth in care waiting for a family and place to call home.

In most cases, attorney fees for adoptions from foster care are covered by DCFS. Additionally, those adopting a former foster child a monthly subsidy, a medical card and other benefits which assist in defraying expenses associated with raising a child. Many families considering adoption become licensed foster caregivers first, giving them a better understanding of the needs of children from disrupted families before making a life-changing decision.

Jeralds called her adoption of Isaac “a new beginning.”

Ingersoll said she relishes being part of the adoption process.

“I always look forward to this. It is very warming to my heart. It is hard to describe,” she said.

Ingersoll said the day can be emotional. Attorney Andrea McNeill of Marion who handles many Southern Illinois adoption cases, agreed.

“There is a lot of relief in things being complete. There’s a lot of happy tears,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0