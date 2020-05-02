23-year-old Herrin woman killed in Gallatin County crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Herrin woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Pounds Hollow Recreation Area in Gallatin County.

According to a news release from the Illinois State Police, Hanna P. McCree, 23, was killed when a black 2014 Polaris Razor she was a passenger on struck a tree on Forestry Road 534 in Pounds Hollow. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Razor, Derrick J. Jackson, 30, of Elizabethtown, was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, the release said. Jackson was cited for operating an ATV in a recreation area by the U.S. Forestry Service and driving under the influence of alcohol by ISP, and the crash is being investigated by the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

The release says the Razor was traveling north at about 5:20 p.m. on Forestry Road when the driver, for unknown reasons, drove onto the east shoulder, overcorrected and struck a tree. The release says neither of the occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

— The Southern

