23-year-old Herrin woman killed in Gallatin County crash
0 comments
Gallatin County

23-year-old Herrin woman killed in Gallatin County crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Herrin woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Pounds Hollow Recreation Area in Gallatin County.

According to a news release from the Illinois State Police, Hanna P. McCree, 23, was killed when a black 2014 Polaris Razor she was a passenger on struck a tree on Forestry Road 534 in Pounds Hollow. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Razor, Derrick J. Jackson, 30, of Elizabethtown, was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, the release said. Jackson was cited for operating an ATV in a recreation area by the U.S. Forestry Service and driving under the influence of alcohol by ISP, and the crash is being investigated by the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

The release says the Razor was traveling north at about 5:20 p.m. on Forestry Road when the driver, for unknown reasons, drove onto the east shoulder, overcorrected and struck a tree. The release says neither of the occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

— The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
6
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James Charles Crouse
Obituaries

James Charles Crouse

CARBONDALE — James Charles Crouse, 60, passed peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, April 21. Jim, “James Dean” was born in Chicago but grew up …

Flo Dudley
Obituaries

Flo Dudley

  • Updated

BONNIE — Erma Floene (Smith) McKenzie Dudley, 90, passed from this life to her Heavenly home at 4 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News