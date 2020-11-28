23-year-old woman, child dead in Jackson County crash

A 23-year-old woman from Murphysboro and a child are dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Jackson County.

According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 5:34 p.m. deputies received reports of a two-vehicle crash involving injuries near the intersection of Old Highway 13 and Country Club Road in rural Murphysboro. Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, along with Jackson County Ambulance Service and first responders with the Murphysboro-Pomona-Somerset Township Fire Department.

Upon arrival on the scene, deputies located a gray Chevrolet Impala, operated by 26-year-old Christopher G. Cross of Murphysboro. Evidence on scene indicated the Impala was traveling eastbound on Old Highway 13 when the vehicle lost control and crossed into the westbound lane of travel, striking a westbound black 2002 Ford F-150.

According to the news release, passengers of the Impala were identified as 23-year-old Ashley Segler of Murphysboro and four children under the age of 5. All were transported from the scene via ambulance. Ashley Segler was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. Two of the children were airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital in critical condition. One of the children later died as a result of their injuries.