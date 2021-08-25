 Skip to main content
25% of students reported absent from Hardin County Schools
breaking urgent

25% of students reported absent from Hardin County Schools

HARDIN COUNTY —  More than 25% of students in Hardin County Schools were absent on Tuesday, prompting leaders to close the school the rest of the week, according to an announcement posted by Superintendent Andy Edmondson.
 
While Edmonson does not specify COVID-19 as the cause, he did say the decision to close was not an easy one to make "but right now we need to focus on getting our students healthy."
 
About 44% of the 45 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Southern Seven Health Department were in school-aged children, the department said in a daily update on social media.
 
There have been 111 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic. There were 32 newly recovered cases to report Tuesday, as well. 

On the district's website, Edmondson posted the following letter: 

"Good afternoon Hardin County Family,

I want to let you know that today at school we had over 25% of the students absent. Due to this high percentage of students out we are making the decision to close the school the rest of the week.

With over 25% of the students absent we need to assess the situation to best determine how to move forward. For this reason, we will be closing school the rest of the week. We will be using school emergency days (This means there will be no school work assigned and no meals delivered for these three days and we will make these days up at the end of the year). This decision is never easy to make, but right now we need to focus on getting our students healthy.

I want to apologize for the short notice and the inconvenience this will bring, but the health of our students is our top priority.

Thank you,

Andy"

