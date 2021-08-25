25% of students reported absent from Hardin County Schools

HARDIN COUNTY — More than 25% of students in Hardin County Schools were absent on Tuesday, prompting leaders to close the school the rest of the week, according to an announcement posted by Superintendent Andy Edmondson.

While Edmonson does not specify COVID-19 as the cause, he did say the decision to close was not an easy one to make "but right now we need to focus on getting our students healthy."

About 44% of the 45 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Southern Seven Health Department were in school-aged children, the department said in a daily update on social media.

There have been 111 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic. There were 32 newly recovered cases to report Tuesday, as well.