25% of students reported absent from Hardin County Schools

On the district's website, Edmondson posted the following letter:
"Good afternoon Hardin County Family,
I want to let you know that today at school we had over 25% of the students absent. Due to this high percentage of students out we are making the decision to close the school the rest of the week.
With over 25% of the students absent we need to assess the situation to best determine how to move forward. For this reason, we will be closing school the rest of the week. We will be using school emergency days (This means there will be no school work assigned and no meals delivered for these three days and we will make these days up at the end of the year). This decision is never easy to make, but right now we need to focus on getting our students healthy.