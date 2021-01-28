250 families receive food at Pinckneyville food fair

PINCKNEYVILLE — According to the most recent data from Feeding America, 13.3% of the people living in Perry County faced food insecurity prior to the pandemic. Today, an estimated 17.5% of county residents face food insecurity due to job losses, furloughs and other issues related to COVID-19.
St. Louis Area Foodbank and Molina Healthcare joined with Least of the Brethren Food Pantry to provide food to those residents through a contactless food fair on Thursday.
Food Fairs are held in areas where people in need have limited options for food assistance, such as Perry County.
St. Louis Area Foodbank identifies four ZIP codes that are in need of more food based on the following criteria: meals per person in need goals; food insecurity rates of 15% or higher; poverty levels of 30% or higher; and unemployment levels of 15% or higher.
They work with a partner agency, such as Least of the Brethren, to identify families who are the most in need. These families receive Food Fair vouchers.
Clare Schroeder, St. Louis Area Foodbank VISTA program design member, said food fairs are much larger and less frequent than the foodbank’s monthly mobile markets. Food fairs have a goal of trying to reach more people. During the Thursday Pinckneyville food fair, 250 families received food.
“We realize it’s harder in rural areas to secure food, and we’re trying to make sure no one goes to bed hungry,” Schroeder said.
George Culley of Least of the Brethren Food Ministry believes the food fair is one way the group is living out their motto: Jesus’ hands feed the hungry. Least of the Brethren has sponsored 18 food fairs with St. Louis Area Foodbank over the past 12 years.
Culley said more than 20,000 pounds of food was distributed to those 250 families, including soup, produce, potatoes, apples, a whole frozen turkey, ground turkey, hot dogs and bacon.
“We’ve got a lot of meat to give people. We couldn’t do it without St. Louis Area Foodbank and Molina,” Culley said.
Molina Healthcare, a managed Medicare plan, helped provide the food that was given away, according to Molina community engagement specialist Erin McNamara-Stafford.
“There are so many people in need in our communities," McNamara-Stafford said. "They are worried about their next meal, not about their overall health. We want to make sure the community feels loved and help provide some of the necessities of life."
“We are thankful for Least of the Brethren. They do a really great job for their community and the surrounding area,” Schroeder said.
For more information about the work of St. Louis Area Foodbank, visit stlfoodbank.org.
To make a donation or volunteer, contact Least of the Brethren Food Pantry at 618-357-9530.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078